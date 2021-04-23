News
The Period-Gloves Come Off

Mamamia Out Loud

What in the world is a period glove? In case you missed it, there’s a new period product on the market and it's got us all thinking, why are two men from Germany taking advantage of menstrual capitalism?

Plus, two unimaginable tragedies have occurred in Australia this week. We need to talk - again - about family violence. 

And, our best and worst of the week, including a motorbike and a leaking Meghan.

THE END BITS 

To learn more about MPlus, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus/

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch MasterChef on channel ten. Catch up on tenplay

CREDITS

Hosts:  Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.