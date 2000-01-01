News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Mia's List Of Mother-In-Law Rules

We talked about Naomi Osaka on Monday but a lot has happened since her announcement she'd be boycotting post-match press conferences. The tennis star pulled out of the French Open and revealed her mental health struggles off the back of poor treatment at the 2018 US Open. In light of these revelations, how have our opinions, and opinions around the world shifted?

Plus, have you ever felt like a background friend? How do you know if you are one, and can you change it?

And, a young woman on TikTok has shared a terrifying list of "rules" that her boyfriend's mother posted on her socials. It inspired Mia to throw down list of her own. Does Jessie cut the mustard? 

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Bo Burnham: Inside on Netflix

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.