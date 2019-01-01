The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

As most of WA is returned to lockdown for the next five days, we're talking about a brand of vaccine hesitancy emerging in women of a certain age. It can be boiled down to a few things, but one of the major concerns is fertility. Women in their 30s are the most likely demographic to be pregnant, breastfeeding or raising a young family, and several of the vaccines being used across the world are not recommended for pregnant women, because they weren’t tested on pregnant women.

Plus, over the last couple of days, you might have heard the words GAME STOP bandied about as if you’re meant to know about what it is. Jessie explains how we can wrap our heads around it.

And, the new Sex And The City reboot is going to deal with COVID. Of course. What do we think about our escapist pleasures being dragged into the real world? Could S&TC in lockdown be interesting with no sex and no city? How do we feel when covid enters our fiction/entertainment?

Holly wants you to watch It's A Sin on Stan.

For information about the covid vaccinations and women's health, you can find resources here:

https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines

https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/about-covid-19-vaccines/about-the-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine#can-pregnant-and-breastfeeding-women-get-vaccinated

https://ranzcog.edu.au/statements-guidelines/covid-19-statement/covid-19-vaccination-information

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens

