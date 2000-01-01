We're All So Ashamed

You're not imagining it, Australians are angry. The three Queensland women who crossed the border with COVID-19 have been met with enormous outrage. Should their pictures have even be shared? And are they the right people to blame? We discuss.

Plus, is the most rebellious thing a young person can do these days… get married?

And, we need to talk about an emotion we can’t seem to shake, no matter how old and wise we get: shame.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Sorry For Your Loss on Facebook Watch

