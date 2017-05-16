We Don't Wear Skirts To Work

No one tell John Laws, but in this workplace, women actually wear pants. This week, we take a look at some other casual sexism from the week. But don't get your frilly knickers in a knot; because it's alllll just a joke.

Earlier this year it was Bernard Salt who said Millenials can’t afford houses because they spend too much on smashed avo. Now a millionaire property tycoon says it's our addiction to lattes and the finer things in life that is stopping us stepping onto the property ladder. Does he have a point? There's a new slow-dating app but not everyone is convinced. Bill Gates has answered the all-important question; What's the best age to give your child a smartphone? Plus, we need to talk about the post-baby selfie. You know the one; a bikini shot just days after your placenta plopped out. Is it empowering, or a punch in the guts to other women?

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Jessie does not recommend the movie Snatched

Monz feels strange about Big Ballet on Netflix. Is she crazy?

Mia recommends new winter PJ's from Cotton On.

Thanks to Marie and Aaron, our live studio audience of two.

