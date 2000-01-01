News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

We Need A Mop And Bucket

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In case you missed it, today, we celebrate Senator Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and South Asian American woman chosen as a presidential candidate's running mate. Woop woop!

Also, If you haven’t seen the latest video by Cardi B titled ‘WAP’, picture a lot of next level gyration in a mansion flooded with water. We explain.

Plus, why do Gen Z men hate feminism so much? We discuss. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Aus Post… https://auspost.com.au/dear-australia

LINKS

The song WAP by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsm4poTWjMs

The article on Gen Z men on Bandt.com… https://bit.ly/3kBdVuO

RECCOS

Holly- Anh Do’s Brush With Fame with Dr Richard Harris on iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/anh-s-brush-with-fame

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia with audio assistance from Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Hart

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

We Need A Mop And Bucket

37 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

41 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

36 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

35 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're All So Ashamed

31 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

30 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

29 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Mess With Melbourne's Pregnant People

37 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need To Talk About Kanye West

33 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Your Relationships Are Doomed

31 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Straight Women Are Obsessed With Lesbian TikTok

31 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Two Sexy Men. One Sexy Woman

33 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?

34 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Word We All Need To Stop Saying

35 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We’ll Be Better At Lockdown This Time

41 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

37 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio