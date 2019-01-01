News
An Unpopular Opinion About Mental Heath

We're surrounded by constant messages about how we need to 'do the work' in order to better our mental health. But Jessie is calling bullshit. Are we going to look back in 20 years and think that we were putting people through a unique torture, by encouraging them to ‘do the work’ instead of looking after their mental health with therapy and medication? You can do all the work in the world and still feel like shit, so are we idealising a struggle in a way that is hurting people?

Produced by Emma Gillespie & Leah Porges