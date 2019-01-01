In the early 90s, Linda Evangelista was arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world. She was part of the supermodel posse known as The Big Six alongside Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington. But in a recent Instagram post she revealed a botched cosmetic procedure is the reason she, unlike her peers, has been out of the spotlight for the last five years. Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss whether even the most beautiful women in the world can ever be beautiful enough.



Also, check out Mia's new video series Ask Mia Anything, only for MPlus subscribers.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.



