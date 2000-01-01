In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

The word ‘despair’ would not be an overstatement when it comes to how Melburnians are feeling at the moment as they enter into Stage 4 of lockdown. The numbers are scary and restrictions are severe. So, how are Victorians coping?

Also, we need to talk about supermodel Gigi Hadid’s house. The Internet can’t stop yelling about how ugly it is, while Mia is convinced her taste is ‘impeccable’.

Plus, some positivity during the pandemic. We’re sharing the things that are making us laugh.

Note: Jessie Stephens is dating Mia Freedman’s son, Luca Lavigne.

