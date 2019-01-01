News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're back! And a lot has happened since we last spoke. 

America gets a new president this week, so Holly is taking us through the current climate in Washington and across the U.S. Trump has been taken off Twitter, so what's next?

Plus, we're kicking off the New Year with a Please Explain: WTF is going on with Armie Hammer? You might have seen that a Hollywood actor is being accused of… cannibalism. Jessie tells us what we know so far, and why it's a lot more sinister than some creepy DMs.

And, the things we were obsessed with over the break, from a Netflix smash hit to a fake Spanish accent. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Bump, now streaming on Stan.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

23 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

33 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bonus: Recap Of The Year

36 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

34 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

31 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Man Kim Kardashian Tried To Save

31 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing What I Eat When...

32 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stop Telling Women To Stop Being Busy

36 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Wellness Craze For Your...

28 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JLo Has A Joyful Heart

32 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Isn't The PM Wearing Black?

35 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Taxi Light Dating Theory

35 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Run The Dishwasher Twice

32 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Australian Witch Hunt

34 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You Can Spot A Favourite Child From Miles Away

39 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio