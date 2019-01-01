The Meltdown Of An Injured Narcissist

Holly, Mia and Jessie answer some of your U.S election questions, to arm you with the knowledge you need to chat about it with friends this weekend. Mia explains the psychology around what happens when a narcissistic personality, like Trump, loses.

Plus, The Apology Sandwich. A lot of us are doing it without even noticing, the apology sandwich refers to minimising our own hardships in a world where we know plenty of people have it a lot worse. But does that invalidate the things we're upset about missing out on?

And, our Best and Worst of the week, including Holly's worst, about being the only person using video on the zoom meeting

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

