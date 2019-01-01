Travis Barker, who you may know as the drummer from Blink 182, or Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, has a fear of flying. It’s a fear he recently conquered after 13 years of avoiding planes, and it's got us reflecting on our own fears. How important is it to overcome them?

Plus, do you have to be friends with your colleagues?

And, our best and worst of the week, including a Nutri-Bullet and a deadly snake.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to read The Invisible Life Of Us by Mandy Hose and Kate Jones.

Jessie and Holly think you should watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

