Tony Abbott Does Not Get A Rose

mamamia out loud

08 Sep 2015 · 45 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The big story right around the world this week was that photo.  The image of 3 year old Aylan Kurdi washed up on the beach highlighted the plight of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Syria. Today, we ask: was it ok to turn away from that image? And how has it changed us? Also we’re at the tail end of The Bachelor and Rosie Waterland has noticed something about this season that’s veryyyyyyy interesting.

 
The show is hosted by Monique Bowley and Mia Freedman and thanks to Amy Stockwell
  
Mia recommends Julia Baird’s extraordinary piece in the NY times
Amy Stockwell can't stop watching Mr Robot. Amazing tv show about hackers starring Christian Slater.
Monique recommends everyone sending a letter to an asylum seeker
 
Details for the Mamamia Writer's Competition are here. Enter! 
 
And for tickets to see Rosie Waterland and Mia Freedman in conversation, go to Moshtix. 
 
Contact the show on @mamamiapodcasts
email us podcast@mamamia.com.au
Or join the conversation on the Facebook Page
 
This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.
 
Support from this podcast came from you because you lent us your ears. Thanks for that. 

