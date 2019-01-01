News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 46 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A video by Tomos Robertson went viral this week. In it, he recites a poem, imagining 2020 as a turning point in human history. Will our post-Covid world be a slower, gentler and more peaceful one? Or are we romanticising an awful moment?

Also, you might be familiar with Poh and Reynold from the TV series MasterChef. While both chefs end up nailing their dishes, Poh is chaotic, overambitious and always rushed. Reynold, on the other hand, is like a well-oiled machine plotting everything to the minute. So, are you a Poh or a Reynold?

Plus, are you bothered if someone doesn’t like you? It’s time for some Group Therapy.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Natural Chip Co’s Veggie Rings... https://www.snackbrands.com.au/ncc-veggierings

LINKS

An article featuring Tom Foolery’s poem video… https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/news/article.cfm?c_id=6&objectid=12329669

The book ‘Man’s Search of Meaning’ by Viktor E. Frankl… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4069.Man_s_Search_for_Meaning

Holly’s article on Poh and Reynold… https://mamamia.com.au/masterchef-contestants/

RECCOS

Jessie- The podcast episode: How to Fail with Alain De Botton… https://howtofail.podbean.com/e/how-to-fail-alain-de-botton/

Mia- The book Untamed by Glennon Doyle… https://www.amazon.com/Untamed-Glennon-Doyle-Melton/dp/1984801252

Holly- The comedy show Judith Lucy Versus Men… https://www.amazon.com/Judith-Lucy-Vs-Men-Season/dp/B086P9GF12

And Stan’s lockdown comedy festival… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/australian-lockdown-comedy-festival

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio