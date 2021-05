Mia is having a parental panic about TikTok and the rabbit holes it's sending our kids down. From what started as a happy distraction amid pandemic isolation and boredom, Mia has decided the video-sharing app is "basically going to be the end of civilisation."

So what is it about the TikTok algorithm that poses such a risk? And should we really be that worried?

Produced by Emma Gillespie and Ian Camilleri