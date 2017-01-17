Three Women Wearing White

No jacket? No job. When Channel 9’s Amber Sherlock's had an off-air spat leaked, the world cried “bully”. But was her behavior really so disgraceful? The latest Australia Day lamb ad has received widespread acclaim, but there are some people who aren't impressed. And calling all single ladies; we have the one phrase you can say to someone that will make them fall for you in an instant, and we want you to roadtest it. Write it on your hand, (hopefully you don’t get too sweaty and it rubs off), and go for it. We dare you.





