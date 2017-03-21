Three Difficult Women

Have you been called a "difficult" woman? This week Pia Miller, Home and Away actress was in Elle magazine, described as exhibiting a “zealous level of control”. Is the criticism justified? Or is a bossy woman inevitably a bitch? Also, is wolf whistling the worst, the three million dollar wedding that ended up in court, and why International Happiness Day is a crock. Plus, if you hate your body, and you aren’t convinced by the “body positivity movement” it’s time to embrace "body neutrality". And a listener in an open plan office is on the brink of insanity, what should she do?





