Those Darn Millennials Have Ruined Divorce

Those bloody millennials, they ruin everything, don’t they? This week it's divorce.

Plus, if you’re wondering what the fuss is about at the ABC this week, we’re dishing up an explainer.

And judging by our Outlouders Facebook Group you all love True Crime. So why are we so obsessed with it when it objectifies dead women?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

RECOMMENDATIONS

Mia wants you to see Crazy Rich Asians

Holly thinks you should listen to Serial season 3

Jessie wants you to check out the swimsuits over at Marvell Lane

