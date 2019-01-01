News
Six Signs You're Uncool

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 32 minutes

Our Outlouders in Victoria have told us what they're doing and how they're feeling after news of a five-day lockdown last week. Health authorities say it’s still too early to tell if this snap lockdown has worked, but today there was only one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19. 

Plus, after we spoke about him on Friday’s show, Justin Timberlake apologised for being Teflon in the face of scandal, and we are taking full credit. It's started a conversation about what gets a woman “canceled”, compared to a man, as we look at the lives of people like Lindsay Lohan compared to Robert Downey Jr. 

And, the 6 signs you’re officially ‘old’, according to Gen Z.

THE END BITS 

Jessie wants you to get a booklight, of all things. She got hers at Dymocks, Big W has them for cheap as well!

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

