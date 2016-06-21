The Week of Eddie, Roxy and the Fake Tradie.

Does the Eddie Maguire fallout prove Australia is at a turning point? She's a successful bosslady and entrepreneur, so why is Roxy Jacenko always the villain? How a Tinder profile started a movement that changed legislation. We explain the #faketradie, Mia spills the inside story on why magazines dole out so many freebies, and the perfect dessert to take when you're invited for dinner.

This show is hosted by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

To ask bossy a question, email a voicemail to askbossy@mamamia.com.au OR leave a message on the podphone 02 8999 9386

Email the show outloud@mamamia.com.au

The best place to chat about with us is on facebook

Follow us on snapchat: @realmiafreed, @Kdbmedia, @moniquebowley

And tell a friend about the show for us because you’re a gem.

We proudly support Sister2Sister because they do amazing, life changing work for at-risk teens. Find out more here