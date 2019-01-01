News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

mamamia out loud

17 hours ago · 19 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hi Outlouders! On Jan 26th we think it's important to reflect on our country's history. Recently on the Mamamia podcast, The Quicky, they looked into The Uluru Statement. And we thought it was such an important episode we had to share it here.

Three years ago, nearly 300 people signed a statement to the Australian parliament asking for Indigenous voices be heard in our government, the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It outlines three specific requests. 

Three years on, what's happening with it?

The Quicky asks the question: with so many other countries like Canada and the US already creating treaties like this with their First Nation People, why wouldn't Australia follow suit?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guest: Professor Megan Davis, contributor the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Constitutional Lawyer, Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous at UNSW. 

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

More Episodes

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio