The Suffragettes Didn't Fight For Tequila

We need to talk about Frances Abbott. The youngest daughter of former PM Tony has been everywhere this week - first in her bikini on a body-building stage and then as a vocal opponent of her father’s ‘No’ campaign on the marriage equality postal vote. What must it be like around that Sunday dinner table right now?

Plus, are you a slave to your ‘to-do’ list? Lots of A-types swear by them, but Happiness guru Gretchen Rubin thinks we might actually be better-served by creating a ta-da list instead.

Three Kardashian’s are pregnant. Is this the best PR stunt the family has ever pulled?

And, Comedian Dawn French caused a media storm in a shotglass this week when she questioned whether young women getting drunk and having ‘casual sex’ is really what the suffragettes fought for - but is this, in the words of Jessie Stephens, problematic?

Jessie recommends listening to the Casefile podcast on Jonestown

Mia wants you to listen to her playlist on Spotify Mamamia Motivational Vibes

Holly thinks you should watch Amy on Netflix

