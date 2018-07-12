The Self Made Woman

On Thursday, American finance magazine Forbes announced that Kylie Jenner has built a $900 million make-up fortune in less than three years. They called her the youngest 'self-made' woman ever, but does she really deserve that accolade?
Plus, middle children are going extinct - what will disappear if we lose them?
Why does no-one ever ask men how many abortions they've 'had'?
And, as Jessie discovered with a rude shock, millennial prenups are on the rise.
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Jessie: The Eat Club App for cheaper dinner, Hyaluronic Acid from Sephora
Holly: Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton
Mia: IT - Your Skin But Better at Sephora and Fenty Lipgloss also from Sephora
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.
Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.