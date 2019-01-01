News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

mamamia out loud

6 days ago · 49 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're bringing the show back early because there's so much going on!

We're also doing a live show for bushfire relief in Melbourne on Tuesday, February 11th.  If you want to grab tickets and help us raise money for the Red Cross you can do that here... https://mamamia.com.au/events/.

On the show today we're interrupting Holly's book writing duties to pick her brains about whether Harry and Meghan's resignation is proof of a Royal rift.  

Plus, people have started having a go at celebrities like Celeste Barber for their decisions on where to distribute the funds they've raised for bushfire relief.  So is tall poppy syndrome starting to creep into philanthropy?

And if you've been wondering what's going on with Iran, Jessie breaks it down and tells us whether we're headed for World War III.

And of course, we've got some Friday recommendations to get you through your weekend.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Rachel: City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Jessie: You on Netflix

Mia: Lot One Hundred...https://www.instagram.com/lotonehundred/

MMOL TOUR DATES

Get tickets to the Mamamia Out Loud bushfire relief show or A Night with Mia Freedman at https://mamamia.com.au/events/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Hannah Bowman, Leah Porges

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group... https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

GET IN TOUCH

Call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio