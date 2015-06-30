The Rainbow Facebook Dilemma

Facebook is awash in rainbow profile pictures. How do you change back without looking like a jerk? What the heck does 'On Fleek' mean? The very interesting reason people are getting semi-colons tattooed on their wrists. And the Belle Gibson interview that prompted some uncomfortable questions: like do we sometimes excuse bad behaviour by labelling it as mental illness?

Show notes

Semicolon tattoos

Why is hating Delta now a national pasttime?

See Inside Out - but prepare to cry

Botox in the scalp is a thing

Allens did us a favour and dumped crap lollies

If you are suffering from a mental illness please seek help. Talk to a GP or health professional or call Lifeline on 13 11 14