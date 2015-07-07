The Problem with Happiness

Why are obsessed with the idea of happiness? Should spanx come with a warning label? And were the questions in Dolly Doctor REAL? Freedman takes us behind the scenes of the biggest girls magazine. Plus, Jamila Rizvi admits her 4 week old baby doesn't respect authority. Damn younger generations.

Show notes

Kyrious has attitude. So what?

Spare a thought for Daniela Scala.

The Voice pitting women against women

Victoria Beckham tells her kids she used to be cool

This app shows you who deleted you on Facebook.

