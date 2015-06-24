The "Please Touch My Hair" Episode

How much would you pay for your hair? Is women's sport boring? A confusing new baby name trend. And the most offensive word to call another woman isn't even a swear word - it's one that is used everyday.

The hair that shocked the office

Harvard study shows daughters of working mothers enjoy better careers, higher pay and more equal relationships

The genderless baby name trend

I think I'm a character from a TV show.

The Abortion Drone

Fed Government withdraws peri-natal funding

Women's sport isn't "boring". That old argument is.

Susan recommends the app that can UNSEND an email

Mia recommends Primates of Park Avenue by Wednesday Martin

Monique says watch Belle Gibson on 60 mins

Your hosts were Mia Freedman, Susan Carland and Monique Bowley

