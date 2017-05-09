The Not-The-Budget Edition

While everyone was distracted by the budget, there were two great things that happened in Parliament for women this week. Meanwhile, all the parents in the world are wringing their hands over the stress of NAPLAN but do kids just need to suck it up? There’s a list of 101 ways to destress …..but it’s making us stressed. Can you ever comment on someone's weight? Plus, we take a look at the Luke Lazarus case that made so many people uncomfortable this week. Plus, the hairiest modern dilemma: when you’ve had your bush lasered off completely, how do you explain to your feminist teenagers going through puberty that mummy well...mummy is as bald as Peter Dutton?

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Jessie recommends the movie Get Out if you want to scare the living daylights out of yourself.

Monz recommends Losing Sight of Shore on Netflix

And the Samuel Johnson No Filter podcast

Mia recommends Option B by Sheryl Sandberg

