What do Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have to do with Joe Rogan? There's a war being waged against Spotify and Jessie explains why/if you should care.

Plus, the tantalising, deeply problematic story doing the rounds about the movie star and the intern.

And, in defence of blowing up your life. A whole lot of people have a whole lot of opinions about Miranda Hobbs leaving her husband on And Just Like That… we’re talking about the realities of changing everything.

