What do Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have to do with Joe Rogan? There's a war being waged against Spotify and Jessie explains why/if you should care.
Plus, the tantalising, deeply problematic story doing the rounds about the movie star and the intern.
And, in defence of blowing up your life. A whole lot of people have a whole lot of opinions about Miranda Hobbs leaving her husband on And Just Like That… we’re talking about the realities of changing everything.
The End Bits
Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud
Recommendations: Check out Holly's Instagram for Covid recos
Read The Movie Star And Me here
Listen to Restart here
Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud
CREDITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges
CONTACT US
Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386
Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.
Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.