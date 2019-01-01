The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

A column appeared in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week suggesting Dr. Jill Biden should drop her ‘honorific,’ the ‘doctor’ part of her title…It was sexist and stupid but is there a grain of truth in the broader message? Or is it a classic case of tall poppy syndrome?

Plus, UK beauty icon Caroline Hirons had a relatively common “journey” to her ADHD diagnosis. Meaning, she didn’t get one until one of her kids was diagnosed with it. But some of the characteristics she outlined on a recent No Filter ep had many of us thinking..."Wait, that's me!"

And, Em has admitted to ghosting a friend after they got into a relationship, while Mia reflects on what it's like to be on the other side, after being ghosted by a friend this year. Is it better to know why? Would you rather be cut off, or is a 'soft' ghosting the kind way to let someone down easy?

THE END BITS



Recommendations: Mia is obsessed with Taylor Swift's new album, Evermore. You can listen to her full interview with Caroline Hirons on No Filter here.



Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud



CREDITS



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Emily Vernem

Producer: Emma Gillespie



CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.