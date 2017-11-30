The Day That Glitter Died

Outlouders, we have bad news. Glitter is great for our spirits, terrible for the environment. What will Mia wear if the sparkly stuff is banned?

Also, this Friday we're all about the helping. How do you help a loved one when they're stuck in a hospital ward and going through hell? How do you survive festive small-talk with people you don't know very well? And come on, in 2017, is there really such a thing as "too soon" to sleep with someone you're attracted to?





Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Mia thinks you should listen to this episode of The Guilty Feminist

Holly thinks you should listen to the Double X Gabfest episode about Weinstein

Jessie is reading The Dark Lake

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.