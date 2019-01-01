The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown

The city of Melbourne and parts of regional Victoria have been living in lockdown, under some of the toughest restrictions in the world for most of 2020. With lockdown finally/hopefully limping to an end, we asked our Victorian Outlouders to tell us how they're really feeling, while Holly explains what's going on with the second wave of COVID-19 in Manchester, in the UK.



Plus, two prominent Aussie women have taken an original approach when it comes to their maiden names, including a modern take on tradition and a clever business idea.

And, our best and worst of the week including a surprise Instagram DM from Jessie's teenage crush.

