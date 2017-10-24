The Change Is Making Us Anxious

It was World Menopause Day last week, and fittingly, no-one noticed. Because no-one notices women "of a certain age" anyway, right? Wrong.
Plus, is it ever okay to criticise your ex? Karl Stefanovic’s estranged wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, has told a women’s magazine the Today show host is 'dead to her’. So, do separated parents have an obligation to keep it nice for the kids, or is a bit of honesty refreshing?
And did you know the way to tell if Prince Harry's really getting married is to keep an eye on Meghan Markle's manicure? Is it okay to make new friends of the opposite sex when you're in a relationship? And has mental health awareness gone too far? Mark Latham says so, and the strange thing is - he might actually be right...
Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens
Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff
The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett
Holly thinks you should read Jennifer Eagen's new book Manhatten Beach
Jessie recommends reading Caroline Overington's book The Lucky One
Mia wants you to read The Break by Marian Keyes, whose No Filter will be going live next week.
