News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There are four different photos of celebrities filling your feeds this week and the conversation is somehow all about weight. Is it ever okay to talk about people's weight loss?

Plus, our friends in the UK are travelling around Europe but some of us aren't allowed to leave our state. So what’s going on with Australia’s borders and how long can we live like this?

And, privacy boundaries - how do you feel about other people going through your handbag?

THE END BITS

Holly wants you to watch The World's Toughest Race on Amazon.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have A Question About Childbirth

40 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wanted: One Sexy Lesbian

36 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now

40 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Strange Story Behind #SaveTheChildren

43 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jessie's Leaving Home

32 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need A Mop And Bucket

37 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

41 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  07 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

36 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

35 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're All So Ashamed

31 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

30 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

29 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Mess With Melbourne's Pregnant People

37 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio