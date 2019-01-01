The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

There are four different photos of celebrities filling your feeds this week and the conversation is somehow all about weight. Is it ever okay to talk about people's weight loss?

Plus, our friends in the UK are travelling around Europe but some of us aren't allowed to leave our state. So what’s going on with Australia’s borders and how long can we live like this?

And, privacy boundaries - how do you feel about other people going through your handbag?

THE END BITS

Holly wants you to watch The World's Toughest Race on Amazon.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.