The Boys Who Don’t Brunch With Girls

mamamia out loud

21 hours ago · 38 minutes

Everyone is talking about high school boys, after the head prefect at Cranbrook Senior School stood in front of a full assembly and told his mates they need to change their attitudes to women. But on the show today, we discuss whether or not single-sex education plays a role.

Plus, Australia is going back to work. Sydney’s CBD is apparently now back at 65% of its pre-COVID capacity. Melbourne is moving quickly towards a 75% plan. Brisbane’s been back for a while… and we’ve definitely forgotten some of the things that happen in an office.

And, our best and worst of the week.

THE END BITS 

Read the full Cranbrook speach here.

Click here for the episode of This Glorious Mess with Daddo's mum.

Recommendations: Check out Louis Theroux's podcast here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Clare Stephens

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

