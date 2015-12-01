Oh. Oh. Ohhhhhhpprah. It’s been almost five years since our life coach overlord has actually filmed a show but she’s still kicking. On the eve of her Australian tour we dive into the cult of Oprah. KPI’s are generally used in the workplace to measure performance, but should they be used on your partner?And are the days of bikini models draped seductively over cars numbered? This week, tyre manufacturer Pirelli made a calendar that some are calling the signal for a major cultural shift for women. Female empowerment comes in mysterious ways…. like a tyre calendar….

Show Notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

Monique recommends a shameless plug to subscribe to her book podcast. I Know What You'll Read This Summer in itunes.

Jamila recommends

Mia recommends some good TV watching: Happy Endings - the modern version of friends (itunes) and the Australian show No Activity on Stan.

She also recommends Mindy Kalings’ new book, Why Not Me

Jamila recommends instead of sending the usual baby present, send food. Homecooked meals in a freezer bag from http://letlulu.com.au/

And the app Parabo - turns your photos into gifts.

This podcast was brought to you by the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

The project delivers self-esteem education to young people (primarily girls) aged 8-17 years through lessons in schools, workshops for youth groups, and online resources for parents. In Australia, they deliver the workshops via their valued partners Butterfly Foundation & Girl Guides Australia to make a positive impact on the lives of young people in our community by travelling to different schools within the area and conducting self esteem work-shops. Dove’s vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, Dove is on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look – helping them raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential. To find out more about the Dove Self-Esteem Project or to access Dove’s tips, tools, advice and reading materials visit www.mydove.com.au