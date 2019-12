Jamila Rizvi returns to the podcast for a week of spills and magazine thrills. How are the ladies of Australia coping without their Minister For Women? Should men get a Minister too? Why First Lady Lucy Turnbull is kick arse. And the Kerri-Anne bikini body dilemma.

Show notes

Kerri-Anne in her bikini.

Lucy Turnbull is one kick arse woman.

Jess Irvine writes why marriage equality will be a massive boost to the economy

Jamila is getting into Country Music, y'all. And all because of Nashville

Mia loves the kids book Fearless by Colin Thompson

