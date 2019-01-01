Hi Outlouders! We're dropping into your feed to bring you a really special episode of That's Incredible. It's hosted by Andrew Daddo, and is a podcast for parents and kids about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

Australia has been occupied for over 65,000 years. First Nations Australians have an amazing relationship with the land, and use storytelling to teach us about culture and history.

In this episode we speak to two incredible guests, author of the Bush Mob series Helen Milroy, who tells us about the importance of storytelling in Indigenous culture, and Aunty Clair Jackson, who tells the amazing story of the great emu in the sky.

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

CREDITS

Thank you to our special guests Aunty Clair Jackson, and Helen Milroy. Special thanks to Magabala Books for their assistance.

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou, Elissa Ratliff

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Lucia Bartlam, Nicholas Bartlam, Amelia Cook, Lily Mitchell and Mia Marmaras.

