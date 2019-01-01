The Taxi Light Dating Theory

Holly puts on her foreign correspondent hat to help us make sense of what's going on between the Australian and Chinese governments right now.

Plus, Dominic West and the men who’s taxi light is always on: We’re told to look for a partner who's light is shining. But for some, their taxi light is always bright. Jessie tells us about the people who are always acting like they're single, even when they're in a relationship, the ones constantly wondering "Is this as good as it gets?" and "Is the grass greener somewhere else?"

And, a listener dilemma from a woman who wants her workmates to ask her out for a coffee… but they won’t.

