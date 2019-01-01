News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Saturday Just Broke Us

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched in major Australian cities over the weekend. It’s estimated at least 3500 people marched through Sydney, amidst the Delta outbreak there, in what’s being described as a ‘super spreader event.’ So how are we feeling, was this the final straw? And what do those who rallied at these protests really believe, and why?

Plus, an Olympic team’s uniform choice has changed the conversation about “revealing” sportswear.

And… 41 percent of people say they’re thinking about a major life change, 18 months into a global pandemic. So… are you thinking about quitting your job yet?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly wants you to try these exercise videos 

You can listen to The Quicky in the Mamamia App now. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.