Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched in major Australian cities over the weekend. It’s estimated at least 3500 people marched through Sydney, amidst the Delta outbreak there, in what’s being described as a ‘super spreader event.’ So how are we feeling, was this the final straw? And what do those who rallied at these protests really believe, and why?

Plus, an Olympic team’s uniform choice has changed the conversation about “revealing” sportswear.

And… 41 percent of people say they’re thinking about a major life change, 18 months into a global pandemic. So… are you thinking about quitting your job yet?

