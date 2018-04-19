Spinsters Are Doing It For Themselves

Forget Alpha Males, these days it’s all about the Alpha Single. A woman who refuses to compromise her independence for any old guy and Jessie thinks that label suits Rach to a tee.

Plus, should you be looking for more friends outside your generation if you want to be truly happy? And is it problematic Leonardo diCaprio doesn't seem interested in dating women is own age?

VOTE FOR US IN THE AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS HERE.

THE END BITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

ACTUAL RECOMENDATIONS

Mia: Mom & Me & Mom, by Maya Angelou

&

A Visit From The Goon Squad, by Jennifer Egan

Jessie: Donating Blood at your local Red Cross.

Rach: Transformazing Face Masks by Go-To Skincare (Lize also thinks these are ace)

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud was brought to you by Officeworks.