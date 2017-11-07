Sometimes, You Just Have To Lick A Window

Paris Jackson was the big international guest at the Melbourne Cup this year. And she did what international guests are paid to do - she created headlines both for both her fashion and her attitude. So why is she being labelled a diva?

If you are confused about the week’s biggest political story - what’s happening on Manus Island - we want to help. Jessie gives an explainer about why that dot in the Pacific is back in the news, and what we can all do to help.

And - flexible working is something everyone aspires to in 2017 - but is it really as good for women as it sounds on paper?

Plus, can you really outsource the writing of your wedding vows to a friend or freelancer - we answer a listener question.

Show Notes

