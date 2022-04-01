Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

You might have seen the headlines about an ABC journalist who's been accused of political bias. Jessie breaks down exactly what has happened. What does it tell us about impartiality and the problem with Twitter?

Plus, everyone’s obsessed with Sienna Miller at the moment and Holly has a theory she illustrates the freedom that comes with ageing

And… have we entered the “good luck with that” phase of the pandemic?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly has a vinegar hack to save your mouldy wardrobe items. For more mould-coping tips, check out this ABC article



Read more about the 'good-luck-with-that' pandemic here

You can listen to Holly talking more about Sienna Miller on Lowbrow here

Mia's No Filter with Sophie Cachia is available now, here

And don't forget to check out Jessie's other podcast, Cancelled

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.