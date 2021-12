Maybe your sibling dynamics aren’t as intense as the ones on Succession, but rivalry between kids is pretty common. Holly, Jessie and Mia discuss if they can ever shake the old behaviours they show around their siblings, and why grandparents always pick a favourite.



CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney