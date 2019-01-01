News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

This Shopping List Has Holly Fuming

Have you ever felt that by the time you finish explaining what or how to do a task, you could have just done it yourself? Does it ever feel like that's happening on purpose? Today an overly detailed shopping list has sent Holly over the edge as she, Mia and Jessie learn there's a name for that and it's called Performed Incompetence.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.