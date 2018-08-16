Sexy Babies Are Having A Moment

Forget about BDE, now the internet's obsessed with the ‘Sexy Baby.’ According to VICE, a sexy baby is someone who derives their power from being both sexy and babyish, but, crucially, is not a baby. Thank god for that.

Plus, if you are confused about what's going on with Fraser Anning and Australian politics right now then we have an explainer for you.

And half of all millennials don’t identify as feminists and Holly and Mia can’t work out why...

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Wrong Skin Podcast

Mia: Oscar and Matilda Earrings

Holly: 100 Years Of Dirt by Rick Morton available at apple.co/mamamia.com.au

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.