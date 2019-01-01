Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

Between Harry, Meghan and Karl Stefanovic, more and more celebrities are wanting to protect their privacy, but they want a say over which press can write about them. So, can they have it both ways?

Also, are women’s careers facing a crisis? Some of us are now shouldering all the domestic work, mum guilt, and the mental load that comes with all these COVID-related changes, can a career survive too?

Plus, following her chat with Sexologist Tracey Cox, Mia wants to talk sex. Can romance be the enemy of sex? We discuss.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Natural Chip Co’s Veggie Rings... https://www.snackbrands.com.au/ncc-veggierings

LINKS

The article in Yahoo Life!... https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/husbands-job-not-more-important-210000585.html

Mia’s No Filter with Tracey Cox… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/no-filter-tracey-cox-sex-at-50/

RECCOS

Jessie- The quarantine triangle

Mia- The Incredibox app… https://apps.apple.com/au/app/incredibox/id1093131935

Holly- #backyourbookshop

And

The Spill’s watch club… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/kim-kardashian-justice-project/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/