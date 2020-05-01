Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

A global pandemic, a crashing economy, and social isolation have created a perfect storm for conspiracy theories. Some influencers and celebrities are playing a key role in undermining the mainstream media. So, why are ‘The Media’ suddenly the bad guys?
Also, if there’s anything singer Justin Bieber regrets, it’s having had confusing (and potentially hot) sex in his youth before committing to his now wife Hayley. What’s our biggest sex regret? We discuss.
Plus, should we resolve to do less now that we’re allowed to do more again?
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by The Virtual Knockoff. Head to https://www.boozebud.com/mamamia for 10% off and free shipping to get your knock off drinks sorted
LINKS
Andrew’s interview with Mia on No Filter… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/when-andrew-met-anne-a-sons-story/
Normal People TV series on Stan… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/normal-people
The Virtual Knockoff with Andy Lee… https://www.facebook.com/mamamia/videos/2284343731868480
The mums loving iso article… https://bit.ly/2LG8sm8
RECCOS
Jessie- The article ‘Why I’ve Never Believed in Believe Women’ by Helen Lewis... https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2020/05/believe-women-bad-slogan-joe-biden-tara-reade/611617/
Holly- WTF with Marc Maron featuring Cate Blanchett… http://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1122-cate-blanchett
And The Split podcast… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-split/
Mia- Mrs. America on iTunes… https://itunes.apple.com/us/tv-season/mrs-america-season-1/id1503594450
CREDITS
Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne
CONTACT US
Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386
Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/