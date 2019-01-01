Why Isn't The PM Wearing Black?

What if, instead of calling people out, we called them IN? A professor in the U.S is working with young people to re-structure the cancel culture narrative and encourage more open discussion. "Calling in is like calling out, but done privately and with respect." Mia and the team discuss.

Plus, Jessie goes rogue and talks about rats, you've been warned.

And, our best and worst of the week, including a powerful message from Holly after four women were killed across the country over the last seven days. Mia's best involves a parenting milestone and Jessie receives a kind gesture from a loyal listener.

