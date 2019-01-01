Did you know Kyle Sandilands once demanded he and his radio co-star Jackie O (who earned significantly less at the time) get paid equally? Mia floats the idea that this act makes the controversial radio host more of "a feminist" than a certain other male co-host who found himself at the centre of pay parity debates last week. Holly and Jessie,﻿﻿ however take some convincing. Oh, and Jessie isn't sure if her bikini line is feminist either...





CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.



